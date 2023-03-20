Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) average volume reaches $1.04M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) stock priced at $6.97, down -4.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.00 and dropped to $6.695 before settling in for the closing price of $7.03. RWT’s price has ranged from $5.51 to $11.03 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 23.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -160.30%. With a float of $112.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 347 employees.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 80,303. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,706 shares at a rate of $6.86, taking the stock ownership to the 56,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 7,000 for $6.86, making the entire transaction worth $48,020. This insider now owns 106,821 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to -25.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Redwood Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Looking closely at Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. However, in the short run, Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.93. Second resistance stands at $7.12. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.32.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 798.49 million, the company has a total of 113,589K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 707,850 K while annual income is -163,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 173,000 K while its latest quarter income was -45,000 K.