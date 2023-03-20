SES AI Corporation (SES) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -23.08% last month.

March 17, 2023, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) trading session started at the price of $2.77, that was -4.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. A 52-week range for SES has been $2.63 – $10.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -111.80%. With a float of $213.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.02 million.

In an organization with 126 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SES AI Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 35,371. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 10,795 shares at a rate of $3.28, taking the stock ownership to the 1,445,718 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 12,875 for $3.54, making the entire transaction worth $45,520. This insider now owns 1,456,513 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SES AI Corporation (SES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 1.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.41. However, in the short run, SES AI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.79. Second resistance stands at $2.87. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. The third support level lies at $2.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

There are 349,825K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 986.20 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -11,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -8,647 K.