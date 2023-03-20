Search
Sana Meer
Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.54 million

Analyst Insights

March 17, 2023, Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) trading session started at the price of $18.91, that was -6.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.08 and dropped to $17.80 before settling in for the closing price of $19.30. A 52-week range for SFNC has been $16.95 – $28.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 16.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.30%. With a float of $125.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3202 employees.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Simmons First National Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Simmons First National Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 172,950. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $23.06, taking the stock ownership to the 132,475 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $22.96, making the entire transaction worth $229,600. This insider now owns 139,975 shares in total.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +24.85 while generating a return on equity of 7.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Looking closely at Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Simmons First National Corporation’s (SFNC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.63. However, in the short run, Simmons First National Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.85. Second resistance stands at $19.60. The third major resistance level sits at $20.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.29.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Key Stats

There are 127,154K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.45 billion. As of now, sales total 1,032 M while income totals 256,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 309,230 K while its last quarter net income were 83,260 K.

