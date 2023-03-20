Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) last year’s performance of -54.02% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

March 17, 2023, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) trading session started at the price of $13.81, that was -10.89% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.915 and dropped to $12.64 before settling in for the closing price of $14.19. A 52-week range for SBGI has been $13.01 – $28.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 8.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 723.20%. With a float of $41.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.98, operating margin of +14.23, and the pretax margin is +92.01.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is 9.68%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 6,110. In this transaction Chief Compliance Officer of this company sold 360 shares at a rate of $16.97, taking the stock ownership to the 2,400 shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +67.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 723.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 36.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

Looking closely at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s (SBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.59. However, in the short run, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.49. Second resistance stands at $14.34. The third major resistance level sits at $14.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.94.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Key Stats

There are 69,565K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 987.07 million. As of now, sales total 3,928 M while income totals 2,652 M. Its latest quarter income was 960,000 K while its last quarter net income were 55,000 K.

