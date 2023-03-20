S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) volume exceeds 0.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 17, 2023, S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) opened at $33.48, lower -4.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.49 and dropped to $32.02 before settling in for the closing price of $34.15. Price fluctuations for STBA have ranged from $26.51 to $38.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.10% at the time writing. With a float of $38.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.86 million.

In an organization with 1182 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of S&T Bancorp Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 104,016. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,682 shares at a rate of $28.25, taking the stock ownership to the 39,033 shares.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +34.46 while generating a return on equity of 11.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 7.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, S&T Bancorp Inc.’s (STBA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.79. However, in the short run, S&T Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.36. Second resistance stands at $34.16. The third major resistance level sits at $34.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.42.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) Key Stats

There are currently 38,998K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 399,010 K according to its annual income of 135,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 118,850 K and its income totaled 40,270 K.