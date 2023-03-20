Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) 20 Days SMA touches -26.35%: The odds favor the bear

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.00, soaring 14.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.44 and dropped to $1.9301 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Within the past 52 weeks, STBX’s price has moved between $1.37 and $46.21.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 176.20%. With a float of $16.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.11, operating margin of +67.58, and the pretax margin is +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is 63.91%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 176.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.43 in the near term. At $2.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.41.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 86.19 million based on 54,375K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,194 K and income totals 3,602 K.