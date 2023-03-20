Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) 20 Days SMA touches -18.68%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) stock priced at $17.86, down -5.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.33 and dropped to $17.18 before settling in for the closing price of $18.32. SRDX’s price has ranged from $16.81 to $45.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -747.10%. With a float of $13.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 447 employees.

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Surmodics Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 152,321. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,366 shares at a rate of $34.89, taking the stock ownership to the 24,192 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 2,773 for $33.00, making the entire transaction worth $91,507. This insider now owns 34,178 shares in total.

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -747.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -54.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Surmodics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surmodics Inc. (SRDX)

Looking closely at Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Surmodics Inc.’s (SRDX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.46. However, in the short run, Surmodics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.01. Second resistance stands at $18.75. The third major resistance level sits at $19.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.71.

Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 258.85 million, the company has a total of 14,125K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 99,950 K while annual income is -27,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,930 K while its latest quarter income was -7,840 K.