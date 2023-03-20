TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.54% last month.

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) stock priced at $0.5748, up 12.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.641 and dropped to $0.535 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. WULF’s price has ranged from $0.54 to $9.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -141.50%. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

In an organization with 6 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 2,500,001. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 317,259 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 654,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 for $7.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,249,997. This insider now owns 10,981,382 shares in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -88.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TeraWulf Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.03 million. That was better than the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 7.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1785. However, in the short run, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6540. Second resistance stands at $0.7005. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5480, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4885. The third support level lies at $0.4420 if the price breaches the second support level.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.02 million, the company has a total of 186,105K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 0 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,860 K while its latest quarter income was -33,990 K.