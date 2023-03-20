The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) volume exceeds 0.97 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 17, 2023, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) opened at $9.18, lower -6.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.23 and dropped to $8.71 before settling in for the closing price of $9.36. Price fluctuations for SSP have ranged from $9.00 to $21.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 22.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.90% at the time writing. With a float of $58.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.17, operating margin of +17.77, and the pretax margin is +11.27.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The E.W. Scripps Company is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 9,989. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 850 shares at a rate of $11.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s President, Scripps Networks sold 9,950 for $14.14, making the entire transaction worth $140,694. This insider now owns 49,844 shares in total.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +7.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 61.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

Looking closely at The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, The E.W. Scripps Company’s (SSP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.76. However, in the short run, The E.W. Scripps Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.08. Second resistance stands at $9.42. The third major resistance level sits at $9.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.04.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Key Stats

There are currently 83,577K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 782.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,453 M according to its annual income of 195,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 680,940 K and its income totaled 85,550 K.