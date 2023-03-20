Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,816 M

Company News

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $24.28, down -4.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.2999 and dropped to $23.18 before settling in for the closing price of $24.45. Over the past 52 weeks, UNFI has traded in a range of $23.96-$49.56.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 25.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.60%. With a float of $58.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.80 million.

In an organization with 30300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.48, operating margin of +1.21, and the pretax margin is +1.07.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of United Natural Foods Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 298,340. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $42.62, taking the stock ownership to the 117,648 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s President sold 27,931 for $40.54, making the entire transaction worth $1,132,391. This insider now owns 124,848 shares in total.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.86 while generating a return on equity of 15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.11% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Natural Foods Inc.’s (UNFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, United Natural Foods Inc.’s (UNFI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.06. However, in the short run, United Natural Foods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.02. Second resistance stands at $24.72. The third major resistance level sits at $25.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.78.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.45 billion has total of 59,398K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,928 M in contrast with the sum of 248,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,816 M and last quarter income was 19,000 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

