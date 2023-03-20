Unum Group (UNM) is -12.57% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

March 17, 2023, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) trading session started at the price of $38.18, that was -4.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.34 and dropped to $36.27 before settling in for the closing price of $38.41. A 52-week range for UNM has been $28.68 – $46.64.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.60%. With a float of $195.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10665 workers is very important to gauge.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unum Group stocks. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 130,081. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,270 shares at a rate of $39.78, taking the stock ownership to the 119,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 10,028 for $45.28, making the entire transaction worth $454,040. This insider now owns 53,305 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.47) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.78% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unum Group (UNM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

The latest stats from [Unum Group, UNM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.05 million was superior to 1.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.16. The third major resistance level sits at $39.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.02. The third support level lies at $33.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

There are 197,294K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.58 billion. As of now, sales total 11,991 M while income totals 1,314 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,006 M while its last quarter net income were 279,600 K.