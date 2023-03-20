Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.14%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $17.60, down -3.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.61 and dropped to $16.77 before settling in for the closing price of $17.73. Over the past 52 weeks, UBA has traded in a range of $15.07-$19.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 3.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.70%. With a float of $30.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.83 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.05, operating margin of +37.78, and the pretax margin is +30.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is 2.69%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 259,740. In this transaction Senior VP and CFO of this company sold 13,500 shares at a rate of $19.24, taking the stock ownership to the 101,606 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +27.75 while generating a return on equity of 6.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.91% during the next five years compared to -5.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s (UBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s (UBA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.64. However, in the short run, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.56. Second resistance stands at $18.01. The third major resistance level sits at $18.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.33. The third support level lies at $15.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 681.72 million has total of 39,325K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 143,100 K in contrast with the sum of 39,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 38,300 K and last quarter income was 10,220 K.