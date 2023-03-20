Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) last year’s performance of -89.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 17, 2023, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) opened at $0.1179, lower -7.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1186 and dropped to $0.105 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for VERB have ranged from $0.11 to $1.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.50% at the time writing. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 107 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Looking closely at Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1720, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3447. However, in the short run, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1141. Second resistance stands at $0.1231. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1277. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1005, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0959. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0869.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

There are currently 152,952K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,520 K according to its annual income of -34,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,190 K and its income totaled -8,030 K.