Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is -8.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $53.51, down -3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.51 and dropped to $51.87 before settling in for the closing price of $53.98. Over the past 52 weeks, WOR has traded in a range of $38.01-$63.10.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 11.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.60%. With a float of $30.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8400 employees.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of Worthington Industries Inc. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 458,256. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,771 shares at a rate of $58.97, taking the stock ownership to the 496,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s President & CEO sold 18,229 for $59.48, making the entire transaction worth $1,084,261. This insider now owns 503,839 shares in total.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Worthington Industries Inc.’s (WOR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR)

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Worthington Industries Inc.’s (WOR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.13 in the near term. At $54.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.86. The third support level lies at $49.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.68 billion has total of 49,708K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,242 M in contrast with the sum of 379,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,176 M and last quarter income was 16,220 K.