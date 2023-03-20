Search
Yext Inc. (YEXT) posted a 7.63% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) stock priced at $9.51, down -3.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.84 and dropped to $9.14 before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. YEXT’s price has ranged from $4.00 to $9.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 25.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.80%. With a float of $108.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.07, operating margin of -16.17, and the pretax margin is -15.93.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Yext Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 279,595. In this transaction Director of this company sold 45,625 shares at a rate of $6.13, taking the stock ownership to the 3,070,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 22,800 for $6.13, making the entire transaction worth $139,844. This insider now owns 3,116,430 shares in total.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.45 while generating a return on equity of -38.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yext Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 214.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yext Inc. (YEXT)

Looking closely at Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Yext Inc.’s (YEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.68. However, in the short run, Yext Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.63. Second resistance stands at $10.08. The third major resistance level sits at $10.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.23.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.16 billion, the company has a total of 122,098K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 400,850 K while annual income is -65,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 101,900 K while its latest quarter income was -7,800 K.

Recent developments with Groupon Inc. (GRPN) have led to the company's beta value being reach 1.86 cents.

Sana Meer -
On March 17, 2023, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) opened at $4.51, lower -16.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,142 M

Steve Mayer -
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $9.94, down -3.53%...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) market cap hits 362.50 million

Shaun Noe -
Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.12, plunging -3.82% from the previous trading...
Read more

