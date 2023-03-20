Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) average volume reaches $388.94K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.42, plunging -3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.42 and dropped to $18.21 before settling in for the closing price of $19.25. Within the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ’s price has moved between $18.76 and $43.89.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.60%. With a float of $15.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.10 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.88, operating margin of +3.25, and the pretax margin is +3.39.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zumiez Inc. is 19.55%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 371,360. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of this company sold 8,888 shares at a rate of $41.78, taking the stock ownership to the 12,339 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec. sold 500 for $42.00, making the entire transaction worth $21,000. This insider now owns 12,339 shares in total.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +2.19 while generating a return on equity of 4.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 36.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zumiez Inc., ZUMZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Zumiez Inc.’s (ZUMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.93. The third major resistance level sits at $20.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.82.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 375.25 million based on 19,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 958,380 K and income totals 21,030 K. The company made 280,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.