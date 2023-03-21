Search
Steve Mayer
10.46% percent quarterly performance for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 20, 2023, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) opened at $9.01, lower -3.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.195 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $9.01. Price fluctuations for CLAR have ranged from $6.86 to $29.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -356.50% at the time writing. With a float of $24.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.20 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.17, operating margin of +5.68, and the pretax margin is -17.33.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 49,961. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP and COO of this company bought 4,092 shares at a rate of $12.21, taking the stock ownership to the 95,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $28.24, making the entire transaction worth $282,394. This insider now owns 150,000 shares in total.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -15.68 while generating a return on equity of -21.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -356.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to -52.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clarus Corporation (CLAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 124.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarus Corporation (CLAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clarus Corporation, CLAR], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Clarus Corporation’s (CLAR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.45. The third major resistance level sits at $9.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.83.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) Key Stats

There are currently 37,074K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 324.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 448,110 K according to its annual income of -69,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 104,180 K and its income totaled -81,600 K.

