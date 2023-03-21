12.63% percent quarterly performance for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 20, 2023, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) opened at $186.10, higher 0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $187.52 and dropped to $185.12 before settling in for the closing price of $185.85. Price fluctuations for ADI have ranged from $133.48 to $196.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 18.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.60% at the time writing. With a float of $504.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24450 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.19, operating margin of +29.37, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 277,239. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,495 shares at a rate of $185.44, taking the stock ownership to the 6,371 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 5,100 for $183.86, making the entire transaction worth $937,686. This insider now owns 59,657 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.58) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.82% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.5 million, its volume of 4.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.50.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 84.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $178.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $188.01 in the near term. At $188.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $190.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $185.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $183.21.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

There are currently 505,853K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,014 M according to its annual income of 2,749 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,250 M and its income totaled 961,470 K.