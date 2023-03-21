-15.68% percent quarterly performance for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is not indicative of the underlying story

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $27.96, up 4.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.3841 and dropped to $27.20 before settling in for the closing price of $26.51. Over the past 52 weeks, UCBI has traded in a range of $25.13-$39.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 15.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.00%. With a float of $114.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3046 employees.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of United Community Banks Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 24,999. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER of this company sold 649 shares at a rate of $38.52, taking the stock ownership to the 69,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $28.20, making the entire transaction worth $14,100. This insider now owns 13,299 shares in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.83) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +29.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Looking closely at United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.61. However, in the short run, United Community Banks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.24. Second resistance stands at $28.91. The third major resistance level sits at $29.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.87.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.40 billion has total of 115,032K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 950,860 K in contrast with the sum of 277,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 274,190 K and last quarter income was 81,450 K.