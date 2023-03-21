Search
$2.30M in average volume shows that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is heading in the right direction

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1231, plunging -8.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1242 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Within the past 52 weeks, EJH’s price has moved between $0.12 and $18.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -166.00%. With a float of $239.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 526 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Personal Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Looking closely at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 202.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5657. However, in the short run, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1209. Second resistance stands at $0.1297. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1351. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1013. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0925.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.87 million based on 239,939K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,750 K and income totals -5,430 K.

