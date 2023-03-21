$289.22K in average volume shows that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is heading in the right direction

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.34, plunging -3.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.56 and dropped to $26.66 before settling in for the closing price of $27.71. Within the past 52 weeks, SASR’s price has moved between $26.05 and $46.36.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 20.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.20%. With a float of $43.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1134 employees.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 96,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $38.43, taking the stock ownership to the 96,331 shares.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +29.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 8.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) Trading Performance Indicators

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

Looking closely at Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s (SASR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.45. However, in the short run, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.00. Second resistance stands at $29.23. The third major resistance level sits at $29.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.22 billion based on 44,674K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 582,690 K and income totals 166,300 K. The company made 159,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.