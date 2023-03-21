$3.25M in average volume shows that Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) stock priced at $1.70, down -12.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.70 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. GSUN’s price has ranged from $0.94 to $95.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -271.50%. With a float of $8.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 377 employees.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Sun Education Group Limited is 19.06%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -271.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Looking closely at Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s (GSUN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 265.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6433. Second resistance stands at $1.8567. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1167. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9033.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.51 million, the company has a total of 18,355K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,815 K while annual income is -2,139 K.