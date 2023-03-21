3.65% volatility in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock priced at $25.65, up 0.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.945 and dropped to $24.99 before settling in for the closing price of $25.49. BLMN’s price has ranged from $15.89 to $28.46 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.30%. With a float of $83.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 87000 workers is very important to gauge.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 1,793,188. In this transaction Director of this company sold 64,295 shares at a rate of $27.89, taking the stock ownership to the 243,594 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $27.18, making the entire transaction worth $951,300. This insider now owns 16,500 shares in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

The latest stats from [Bloomin’ Brands Inc., BLMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.17 million was superior to 1.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 66.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.47. The third major resistance level sits at $27.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.13.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.30 billion, the company has a total of 87,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,417 M while annual income is 101,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,095 M while its latest quarter income was 58,050 K.