3.96% volatility in Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.20, soaring 3.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.115 and dropped to $26.04 before settling in for the closing price of $25.88. Within the past 52 weeks, URBN’s price has moved between $17.81 and $29.74.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.70%. With a float of $60.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.17 million.

In an organization with 9660 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.90, operating margin of +4.86, and the pretax margin is +4.61.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Urban Outfitters Inc. is 34.45%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,145,760. In this transaction Co-President & COO of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $27.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 9,073 for $26.96, making the entire transaction worth $244,608. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.09% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.04 million. That was better than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.79. However, in the short run, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.24. Second resistance stands at $27.71. The third major resistance level sits at $28.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.09.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.49 billion based on 92,176K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,795 M and income totals 159,700 K. The company made 1,385 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.