$4.05M in average volume shows that Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) is heading in the right direction

On March 20, 2023, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) opened at $0.4786, higher 17.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.549 and dropped to $0.439 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for OTRK have ranged from $0.34 to $2.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 64.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -71.20% at the time writing. With a float of $17.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 231 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.59, operating margin of -297.53, and the pretax margin is -354.73.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ontrak Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 36,513. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company bought 25,358 shares at a rate of $1.44, taking the stock ownership to the 51,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Information Officer bought 26,315 for $1.52, making the entire transaction worth $39,999. This insider now owns 26,315 shares in total.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.71) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -355.33 while generating a return on equity of -201.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.68

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.67 million, its volume of 0.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ontrak Inc.’s (OTRK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7611, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7222. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5402 in the near term. At $0.5996, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6502. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4302, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3796. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3202.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Key Stats

There are currently 27,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 84,130 K according to its annual income of -37,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,840 K and its income totaled -12,760 K.