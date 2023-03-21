-44.67% percent quarterly performance for The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) stock priced at $0.498, up 6.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5288 and dropped to $0.4601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. TOI’s price has ranged from $0.48 to $10.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.30%. With a float of $55.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 658 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.89, operating margin of -28.21, and the pretax margin is -0.04.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of The Oncology Institute Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 70,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 73,684 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 175,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 15,994 for $2.13, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 25,534 shares in total.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.05 while generating a return on equity of 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Oncology Institute Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22

Technical Analysis of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Looking closely at The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, The Oncology Institute Inc.’s (TOI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3606, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7648. However, in the short run, The Oncology Institute Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5392. Second resistance stands at $0.5683. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6079. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4705, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4309. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4018.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.06 million, the company has a total of 74,421K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,480 K while annual income is 1,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,420 K while its latest quarter income was -9,500 K.