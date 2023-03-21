$514.45K in average volume shows that Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) stock priced at $1.33, up 8.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.2701 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. CYXT’s price has ranged from $1.32 to $15.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.90%. With a float of $133.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.67 million.

In an organization with 755 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.54, operating margin of -5.80, and the pretax margin is -47.69.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 650,810. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 55,294 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 194,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $227,208. This insider now owns 54,258 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -47.60 while generating a return on equity of -71.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was better than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3593, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5268. However, in the short run, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6366. Second resistance stands at $1.7633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1435. The third support level lies at $1.0168 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 296.56 million, the company has a total of 179,618K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 703,700 K while annual income is -257,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 186,600 K while its latest quarter income was -55,900 K.