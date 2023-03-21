6.04% volatility in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.27, soaring 2.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.94 and dropped to $19.86 before settling in for the closing price of $20.11. Within the past 52 weeks, SHLS’s price has moved between $9.58 and $32.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.60%. With a float of $112.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 835 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.27, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 70,535. In this transaction President of this company sold 3,575 shares at a rate of $19.73, taking the stock ownership to the 66,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s sold 181,541 for $21.16, making the entire transaction worth $3,841,408. This insider now owns 634,637 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

The latest stats from [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.26 million was superior to 3.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.56. The third major resistance level sits at $22.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.95.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.45 billion based on 169,535K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 326,940 K and income totals 127,610 K. The company made 94,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 112,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.