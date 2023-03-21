6.10% volatility in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) stock priced at $0.38, up 9.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. UAVS’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $1.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 31.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.50%. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 121 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.79, operating margin of -177.22, and the pretax margin is -308.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -308.46 while generating a return on equity of -58.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

The latest stats from [AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., UAVS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was inferior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4515, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5315. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4517. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3783, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3417. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3233.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.60 million, the company has a total of 88,009K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,760 K while annual income is -30,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,490 K while its latest quarter income was 1,660 K.