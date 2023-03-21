-67.61% percent quarterly performance for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 20, 2023, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) opened at $0.1404, higher 21.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.165 and dropped to $0.133 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for BSFC have ranged from $0.13 to $2.42 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.40% at the time writing. With a float of $9.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.50, operating margin of -23.78, and the pretax margin is -26.12.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blue Star Foods Corp. is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 970. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.97, taking the stock ownership to the 33,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Director bought 4,095 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $3,950. This insider now owns 20,306 shares in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -26.12 while generating a return on equity of -58.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.85 million, its volume of 3.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 155.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2832, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8241. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1715 in the near term. At $0.1842, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2035. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1395, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1202. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1075.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Key Stats

There are currently 28,540K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,970 K according to its annual income of -2,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,430 K and its income totaled -3,740 K.