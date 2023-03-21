8.17% volatility in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 20, 2023, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) opened at $0.115, lower -7.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.116 and dropped to $0.1075 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for IDEX have ranged from $0.10 to $1.15 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 26.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.00% at the time writing. With a float of $593.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $674.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 559 employees.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) saw its 5-day average volume 16.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 15.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1580, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3785. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1142 in the near term. At $0.1193, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1227. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1057, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1023. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0972.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are currently 674,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 75.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 114,080 K according to its annual income of -256,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,280 K and its income totaled -37,410 K.