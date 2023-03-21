-8.66% percent quarterly performance for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $75.39, soaring 3.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.90 and dropped to $74.84 before settling in for the closing price of $74.84. Within the past 52 weeks, SQM’s price has moved between $69.75 and $115.76.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 567.20%. With a float of $142.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

The firm has a total of 6997 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.88, operating margin of +52.35, and the pretax margin is +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.38) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 567.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 53.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.68, a number that is poised to hit 3.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SQM], we can find that recorded value of 2.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.79.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.81. The third major resistance level sits at $81.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.53.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.68 billion based on 285,638K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,711 M and income totals 3,906 M. The company made 3,134 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,151 M in sales during its previous quarter.