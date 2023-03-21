A look at Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 20, 2023, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) opened at $157.04, lower -5.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $157.45 and dropped to $148.47 before settling in for the closing price of $158.25. Price fluctuations for TEAM have ranged from $113.86 to $318.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $143.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8813 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.06, operating margin of -3.34, and the pretax margin is -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 1,358,934. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-Founder of this company sold 8,614 shares at a rate of $157.76, taking the stock ownership to the 94,754 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for $157.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,358,929. This insider now owns 94,754 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 28.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Looking closely at Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.78.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 35.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $162.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.07. However, in the short run, Atlassian Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $154.74. Second resistance stands at $160.59. The third major resistance level sits at $163.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $136.78.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

There are currently 256,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,803 M according to its annual income of -614,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 872,700 K and its income totaled -205,030 K.