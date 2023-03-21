A look at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s (BSIG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 17, 2023, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) opened at $22.47, lower -4.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.49 and dropped to $21.68 before settling in for the closing price of $22.75. Price fluctuations for BSIG have ranged from $14.73 to $26.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -14.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.60% at the time writing. With a float of $41.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 354 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.49, operating margin of +41.18, and the pretax margin is +34.35.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +23.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.20% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)

Looking closely at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s (BSIG) raw stochastic average was set at 45.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) Key Stats

There are currently 41,452K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 943.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 417,200 K according to its annual income of 100,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 122,700 K and its income totaled 30,400 K.