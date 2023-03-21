A look at Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) stock priced at $18.96, up 0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.99 and dropped to $18.95 before settling in for the closing price of $18.96. DCT’s price has ranged from $10.04 to $23.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 14.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.20%. With a float of $95.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1883 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.82, operating margin of -1.75, and the pretax margin is -2.32.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 50,103. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 3,516 shares at a rate of $14.25, taking the stock ownership to the 76,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $16.66, making the entire transaction worth $49,980. This insider now owns 137,393 shares in total.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -1.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.30% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Looking closely at Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.54. However, in the short run, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.99. Second resistance stands at $19.01. The third major resistance level sits at $19.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.91.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.60 billion, the company has a total of 136,906K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 302,920 K while annual income is -8,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,590 K while its latest quarter income was -5,160 K.