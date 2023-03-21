A look at Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 20, 2023, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) opened at $0.195, lower -9.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.195 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for FRGT have ranged from $0.18 to $3.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.00% at the time writing. With a float of $8.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.17 million.

The firm has a total of 82 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Freight Technologies Inc. is 8.18%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12 and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Freight Technologies Inc., FRGT], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3024, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8137. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2117. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2283. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1417. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1233.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Key Stats

There are currently 10,172K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,474 K according to its annual income of -2,150 K.