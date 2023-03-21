Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Signify Health Inc.’s (SGFY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 20, 2023, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) opened at $29.20,. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.27 and dropped to $29.145 before settling in for the closing price of $29.21. Price fluctuations for SGFY have ranged from $10.70 to $29.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.40% at the time writing. With a float of $80.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.65, operating margin of +11.97, and the pretax margin is -16.96.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Signify Health Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 97,891. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 8,320 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 92,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. bought 2,500 for $11.75, making the entire transaction worth $29,372. This insider now owns 217,587 shares in total.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by -$0.99. This company achieved a net margin of -12.12 while generating a return on equity of -11.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 289.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.72 million, its volume of 1.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Signify Health Inc.’s (SGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 88.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 6.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.27 in the near term. At $29.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.02.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Key Stats

There are currently 236,511K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 805,500 K according to its annual income of -576,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 203,000 K and its income totaled -36,400 K.

