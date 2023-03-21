A major move is in the offing as BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) market cap hits 197.49 million

March 20, 2023, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) trading session started at the price of $1.80, that was -14.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. A 52-week range for BBAI has been $0.58 – $16.12.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.70%. With a float of $17.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 665 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -32.37, and the pretax margin is -79.60.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 87.52%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 57,114. In this transaction Director of this company sold 33,400 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 1,135,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 33,400 for $1.71, making the entire transaction worth $57,114. This insider now owns 1,135,507 shares in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -78.49 while generating a return on equity of -288.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.8 million, its volume of 4.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 261.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9033, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2177. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7167 in the near term. At $1.9233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0967.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

There are 141,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 197.49 million. As of now, sales total 145,580 K while income totals -123,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,650 K while its last quarter net income were -16,110 K.