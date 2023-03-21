A major move is in the offing as Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) market cap hits 201.04 million

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.04, soaring 10.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Within the past 52 weeks, DBD’s price has moved between $0.86 and $7.60.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.00%. With a float of $71.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.10 million.

The firm has a total of 22000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of +0.57, and the pretax margin is -12.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 50,358. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,500 shares at a rate of $2.88, taking the stock ownership to the 172,419 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 7,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $20,440. This insider now owns 358,286 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -16.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, DBD], we can find that recorded value of 8.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 363.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 176.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5002, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6463. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7700.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 201.04 million based on 79,078K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,461 M and income totals -581,400 K. The company made 968,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -149,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.