A major move is in the offing as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) market cap hits 326.25 million

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $3.28, down -1.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.28 and dropped to $2.8601 before settling in for the closing price of $3.05. Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has traded in a range of $1.36-$11.70.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 185.00%. With a float of $83.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.75 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 7.61%, while institutional ownership is 16.33%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., HIVE], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 55.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.47. The third major resistance level sits at $3.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.39.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 326.25 million has total of 83,766K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 211,180 K in contrast with the sum of 79,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,320 K and last quarter income was -90,010 K.