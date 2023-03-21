A major move is in the offing as Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) market cap hits 9.33 billion

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $133.46, plunging -3.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.46 and dropped to $129.43 before settling in for the closing price of $135.06. Within the past 52 weeks, PAG’s price has moved between $90.23 and $155.36.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.70%. With a float of $56.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26500 employees.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Penske Automotive Group Inc. is 21.55%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 290,620. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $145.31, taking the stock ownership to the 3,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. sold 4,389 for $149.05, making the entire transaction worth $654,165. This insider now owns 47,535 shares in total.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.95) by $0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.50% during the next five years compared to 33.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.52, a number that is poised to hit 4.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

Looking closely at Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.64.

During the past 100 days, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s (PAG) raw stochastic average was set at 55.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.91. However, in the short run, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $132.56. Second resistance stands at $135.02. The third major resistance level sits at $136.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $124.50.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.33 billion based on 69,072K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,815 M and income totals 1,380 M. The company made 7,012 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 298,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.