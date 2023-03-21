Search
admin
admin

A major move is in the offing as Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) market cap hits 9.33 billion

Top Picks

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $133.46, plunging -3.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.46 and dropped to $129.43 before settling in for the closing price of $135.06. Within the past 52 weeks, PAG’s price has moved between $90.23 and $155.36.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.70%. With a float of $56.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26500 employees.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Penske Automotive Group Inc. is 21.55%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 290,620. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $145.31, taking the stock ownership to the 3,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. sold 4,389 for $149.05, making the entire transaction worth $654,165. This insider now owns 47,535 shares in total.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.95) by $0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.50% during the next five years compared to 33.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.52, a number that is poised to hit 4.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

Looking closely at Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.64.

During the past 100 days, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s (PAG) raw stochastic average was set at 55.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.91. However, in the short run, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $132.56. Second resistance stands at $135.02. The third major resistance level sits at $136.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $124.50.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.33 billion based on 69,072K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,815 M and income totals 1,380 M. The company made 7,012 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 298,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$397.96K in average volume shows that Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On March 17, 2023, Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) opened at $2.05, higher 4.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) posted a 3.59% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) stock priced at $4.68, down -3.14% from the previous day...
Read more

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 268,480 K

Sana Meer -
National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $51.84, down -3.42% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.