A major move is in the offing as The Lion Electric Company (LEV) market cap hits 413.76 million

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) stock priced at $1.95, down -4.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. LEV’s price has ranged from $1.83 to $9.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 133.20%. With a float of $109.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Lion Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Looking closely at The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3263. However, in the short run, The Lion Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9233. Second resistance stands at $2.0067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6433.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 413.76 million, the company has a total of 194,712K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 139,920 K while annual income is 17,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 46,770 K while its latest quarter income was -4,640 K.