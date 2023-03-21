Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as The Lion Electric Company (LEV) market cap hits 413.76 million

Company News

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) stock priced at $1.95, down -4.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. LEV’s price has ranged from $1.83 to $9.21 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 133.20%. With a float of $109.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Lion Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Looking closely at The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3263. However, in the short run, The Lion Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9233. Second resistance stands at $2.0067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6433.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 413.76 million, the company has a total of 194,712K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 139,920 K while annual income is 17,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 46,770 K while its latest quarter income was -4,640 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) posted a -8.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
March 20, 2023, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) trading session started at the price of $5.83, that was 2.93% jump from the session...
Read more

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,800 M

Steve Mayer -
On March 20, 2023, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) opened at $2.45, higher 0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.04% last month.

Sana Meer -
Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $1.63, down -10.37% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.