Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -61.71% last month.

On March 20, 2023, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) opened at $0.73, higher 26.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $0.69 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for ACER have ranged from $0.65 to $4.56 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -15.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.60% at the time writing. With a float of $13.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.37, operating margin of -1265.75, and the pretax margin is -1220.16.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 19.50%, while institutional ownership is 26.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 819,672 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 2,712,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 409,836 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $500,000. This insider now owns 483,741 shares in total.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.68) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of -1220.16 while generating a return on equity of -472.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 80.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

The latest stats from [Acer Therapeutics Inc., ACER] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.9 million was superior to 0.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s (ACER) raw stochastic average was set at 5.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 358.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 182.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1472, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7589. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4567. The third support level lies at $0.2233 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Key Stats

There are currently 21,069K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,260 K according to its annual income of -15,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,007 K.