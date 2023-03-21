Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) volume exceeds 0.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 20, 2023, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) opened at $40.23, lower -5.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.23 and dropped to $37.965 before settling in for the closing price of $40.23. Price fluctuations for AKRO have ranged from $7.52 to $54.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.10% at the time writing. With a float of $42.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34 workers is very important to gauge.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,166,338. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $46.65, taking the stock ownership to the 370,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 25,000 for $49.06, making the entire transaction worth $1,226,395. This insider now owns 370,999 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.74) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

The latest stats from [Akero Therapeutics Inc., AKRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.54 million was inferior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.03. The third major resistance level sits at $41.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.04.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

There are currently 46,763K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -100,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -23,059 K.