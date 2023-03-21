Alcoa Corporation (AA) 20 Days SMA touches -15.45%: The odds favor the bear

On March 20, 2023, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) opened at $39.89, higher 2.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.78 and dropped to $39.69 before settling in for the closing price of $39.15. Price fluctuations for AA have ranged from $33.55 to $98.09 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -130.10% at the time writing. With a float of $175.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.15, operating margin of +13.30, and the pretax margin is +5.50.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 1,540,170. In this transaction President, CEO & Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $51.34, taking the stock ownership to the 950,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s EVP & CSIO sold 10,000 for $53.50, making the entire transaction worth $535,000. This insider now owns 59,567 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.92) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -0.96 while generating a return on equity of -2.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to -19.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alcoa Corporation (AA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Looking closely at Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), its last 5-days average volume was 7.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.06. However, in the short run, Alcoa Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.81. Second resistance stands at $41.34. The third major resistance level sits at $41.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.63.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

There are currently 178,349K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,451 M according to its annual income of -123,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,663 M and its income totaled -374,000 K.