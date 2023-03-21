Altria Group Inc. (MO) kicked off at the price of $46.07: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) stock priced at $45.69, up 1.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.25 and dropped to $45.51 before settling in for the closing price of $45.32. MO’s price has ranged from $40.35 to $57.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 138.70%. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.80, operating margin of +77.17, and the pretax margin is +35.72.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Altria Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.64% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Altria Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Looking closely at Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO), its last 5-days average volume was 15.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) raw stochastic average was set at 37.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.15. However, in the short run, Altria Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.38. Second resistance stands at $46.68. The third major resistance level sits at $47.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.90.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 83.80 billion, the company has a total of 1,785,564K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,096 M while annual income is 5,764 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,111 M while its latest quarter income was 2,690 M.