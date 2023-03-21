Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) last year’s performance of -14.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

March 20, 2023, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) trading session started at the price of $17.63, that was -0.23% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.8296 and dropped to $17.37 before settling in for the closing price of $17.43. A 52-week range for ARCC has been $16.51 – $22.54.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.80%. With a float of $522.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $531.37 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.60, operating margin of +53.30, and the pretax margin is +30.02.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ares Capital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 32.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 52,320. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $17.44, taking the stock ownership to the 60,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $17.50, making the entire transaction worth $52,500. This insider now owns 57,500 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.56) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +27.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 5.22% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Looking closely at Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.01. However, in the short run, Ares Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.69. Second resistance stands at $17.99. The third major resistance level sits at $18.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.77.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

There are 531,369K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.24 billion. As of now, sales total 2,096 M while income totals 600,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 640,000 K while its last quarter net income were 174,000 K.