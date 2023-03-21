ASPU (Aspen Group Inc.) climbed 17.38 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 20, 2023, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) opened at $0.10, higher 17.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1649 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Price fluctuations for ASPU have ranged from $0.10 to $1.91 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 40.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.90% at the time writing. With a float of $20.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 312 employees.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aspen Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 2,876. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $0.28, taking the stock ownership to the 255,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $0.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,414. This insider now owns 245,000 shares in total.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -32.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)

Looking closely at Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU), its last 5-days average volume was 5.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Group Inc.’s (ASPU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5569. However, in the short run, Aspen Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1549. Second resistance stands at $0.1924. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2198. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0626. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0251.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Key Stats

There are currently 25,305K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 76,690 K according to its annual income of -9,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,070 K and its income totaled -2,290 K.