Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) volume exceeds 2.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 20, 2023, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) opened at $0.41, higher 0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4189 and dropped to $0.3909 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for ASTR have ranged from $0.40 to $4.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.50% at the time writing. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.33 million.

The firm has a total of 324 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Astra Space Inc., ASTR], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5545, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8511. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4160. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4315. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4440. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3880, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3755. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3600.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

There are currently 267,466K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 112.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -257,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,780 K and its income totaled -199,110 K.