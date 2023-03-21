Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.44 million

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $0.76, down -3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7797 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Over the past 52 weeks, AMV has traded in a range of $0.68-$243.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 79.70%. With a float of $13.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 71 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.15%.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.94 million, its volume of 2.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 263.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7531 in the near term. At $0.8063, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8328. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6734, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6469. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5937.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.08 million has total of 22,480K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -133,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -17,555 K.